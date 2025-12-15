BANGKOK, Dec 15 — Luck did not favour former world champion Natasha Mohamed Roslan as she failed to win the women’s singles gold in bowling at the 2025 South East Asian (SEA) Games here today.

The International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup 2025 winner, who has yet to win a gold medal in this event, lost 191-234 to Singapore’s Charmaine Chang Yu Qian at the Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl, Major Cineplex Ratchayothin.

She also pointed out that the event’s one-game format made the competition unpredictable from the quarter-finals onwards.

“Performance wise Alhamdulillah on good track. Even though I was only a step away from the gold, the format (of) one game only in this SEA Games (makes) it anybody’s game and that one game is very important.

“I wanted to win the gold medal actually but fate decided I get only a silver. It’s frustrating because I’m not sure if I can play in the SEA Games after this,” she told reporters after the medal ceremony.

With the women’s singles over, Natasha aims to redeem herself in women’s double event with Sin Li Jane and the team-of-four event.

The silver medallist had advanced to the final as seeing off both Indonesian keglers - Sharon Adelina Limansantoso (214-207) - in the semi-final and Alisha Nabila Larasati (182-176) in the quarter-final, while Colleen Pee of Singapore, who lost to compatriot Charmaine 244-234, shared the bronze with Sharon.

Meanwhile, another national bowler, Adania Mohd Redzwan lost to Sharon 183-212, in the last eight.

Malaysia’s first medal in bowling this SEA Games was a bronze from Muhammad Syazirol Shamsudin in the men’s singles.

The 2025 SEA Games is currently taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces, Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama