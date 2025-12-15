JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 15 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) is upgrading immigration systems at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex checkpoints to ease the passage of Malaysia-Singapore travellers, particularly during peak hours.

In a Facebook statement today, KDN said the focus is on immediate and mid-term improvements to infrastructure, automation and digital immigration systems.

“An additional 40 NIISe eGates and 145 MyNIISe QR Code scanners will be installed across motorcycle, vehicle and pedestrian lanes by December 31 this year. This is expected to double the processing capacity at both entry points,” the statement read.

The ministry also reported that it is accelerating upgrades to the MyIMMs and NIISe systems to improve their stability, responsiveness and capacity.

Concurrently, it is working with telecommunications companies to boost internet connectivity at critical locations, to ensure the eGates and scanners are not disrupted during peak periods.

“KDN is also integrating the MyNIISe and MyBorderPass systems to create a more seamless flow, for both local and foreign travellers to pass through immigration checks more quickly,” the statement added.

To ensure effective implementation, KDN announced that a Special Task Force has been established to monitor the upgrade work weekly until all systems are fully operational by the end of December.

“KDN also encourages Malaysian citizens to download the MyNIISe application and use the automated eGate lanes, to speed up immigration clearance and help optimise traffic flow at the entry points.

“All these ongoing enhancements are part of the Madani Government’s commitment to building a more modern, efficient and user-friendly immigration system, grounded in the principles of compassion and prioritising the people’s well-being,” it concluded. — Bernama