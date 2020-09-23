Singapore must cease persecution of Malaysian death row prisoner's lawyer M. Ravi — Lawyers for Liberty

SEPTEMBER 23 — We refer to the persecution of prominent Singapore human rights lawyer M Ravi by the Singapore authorities over his advocacy and defence of Malaysian death row prisoners in the notorious Changi prison.

On September 19, the Disciplinary Tribunal of Singapore’s Law Society inflicted a fine of S$10,000 (RM30,265), as well as S$3,000 in costs, upon M. Ravi as a result of a complaint initiated by the Singapore Attorney-General.

This action by the Singapore authorities on Ravi, arose from a press conference held in Kuala Lumpur by Ravi together with Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) on July 23, 2019.

In the press conference, Ravi strongly criticised Singapore’s plans to execute Malaysian death row prisoner Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who is mentally ill. Nagaenthran has an IQ of only 69 and has very little understanding of the situation he is in.

Nagaenthran was convicted and sentenced to death on November 22, 2010 for allegedly smuggling 42.72 grams of diamorphine into Singapore. Despite evidence from an independent psychiatrist that Nagaenthran suffers from mental illness, the Singapore judicial system has sent him to death row.

At present, Nagaenthran remains on death row and could be executed at any time.

It is shocking and unacceptable that Singapore is now targeting Ravi for speaking out and calling for justice for this Malaysian citizen. Ravi is the lawyer for Nagaenthran’s family. Hence, this is a serious interference by the Singapore authorities with Nagaenthran and his family’s right to legal advice and assistance.

The action against Ravi for taking up the cause of this mentally impaired Malaysian citizen facing death by hanging, is clearly intended to undermine or sabotage the legal efforts to save Nagaenthran.

The baseless punishment meted out to Ravi by the Singapore authorities is in breach of international legal norms as well as Singapore’s own Constitution. Article 9 of the Singapore constitution enshrines the right to a fair trial. Punishing Nagaenthran’s family lawyer for carrying out his duties jeopardises this right.

We urge the Singapore government:

a) to retract the hefty fine levied on M. Ravi, and nullify the finding of guilt recorded against him;

b) to cease all current and future attempts to interfere with, intimidate or silence Ravi;

c) to respect the right of Malaysian death row prisoners to legal advice and advocacy.

We further urge the Malaysian government to make the necessary objections or representations to the Singapore government over the ongoing intimidation of the Nagaenthran family’s legal counsel.

* Press statement issued by Lawyers for Liberty advisor N. Surendran on September 23, 2020.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or organisation(s) and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.