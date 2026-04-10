KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Authorities have carried out a major nationwide crackdown on illegal e-waste activities under Op Hazard 3.0, with hundreds arrested and large-scale seizures recorded across multiple states.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the operation involved coordinated enforcement across 11 states and 110 targeted locations.

“To date, the operation has recorded significant achievements. A total of 110 raids were conducted. Further inspections revealed that 42 of the raided premises were illegal factories engaged in e-waste processing activities,” he said in a press conference at the federal police headquarters here.

He said a total of 868 individuals were screened, with 515 arrested for various offences involving both Malaysians and undocumented migrants aged between 16 and 70.

Mohd Khalid said 2,147 police officers and personnel from multiple enforcement agencies were deployed throughout the operation.

Authorities said the offences investigated included violations under environmental laws, scheduled waste regulations, import restrictions, and local council by-laws.

Local authorities issued 74 compounds amounting to RM110,700 during the raids.

Investigators have also opened two cases under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA), leading to the freezing of seven bank accounts holding RM670,000.

In addition, the Inland Revenue Board has opened 24 investigation papers linked to suspected tax offences.

The total value of seizures and confiscated items is estimated at RM582 million, including thousands of tonnes of e-waste, processed materials, and scrap.

Authorities said AMLA provisions have enabled wider asset tracing and forfeiture actions, while tax probes are ongoing to recover potential revenue leakage.

Police urged the public to report illegal e-waste activities as enforcement efforts continue nationwide.