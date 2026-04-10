APRIL 10 — A recent forum at Universiti Malaya’s Ungku Aziz Centre cut through the usual fiscal chatter to expose a deeper malaise in Malaysia’s political economy.

Yes, the government’s focus on narrowing the fiscal deficit is a recognised imperative. But as scholars and analysts underscored, a more insidious and potentially devastating gap is widening: the trust deficit.

While the former concerns ringgit and sen, the latter corrodes the very foundation upon which economic policy is built — public belief in the system’s fairness, efficiency, and ultimate purpose.

This dissonance is perfectly crystallised in the confounding reality of official low inflation versus the palpable agony of high living costs.

Statistics may show manageable inflationary increments, but try telling that to families at the wet market, young graduates calculating rent, or retirees scrutinising medical bills.

The speakers rightly identified market inefficiencies as a key culprit. These aren’t mere bureaucratic delays; they are the tangible outcomes of rent-seeking, opaque procurement, supply chain cartels, and subsidies that leak rather than lift.

When essential markets – for housing, food, energy – are distorted by privileged access and weak competition, prices become detached from fundamentals.

The result is an economy where macroeconomic indicators soothe, but microeconomic reality suffocates.

Sustaining the economy, therefore, requires a fundamental shift in approach.

It demands moving beyond technical fiscal adjustments to a grand renovation of public trust.

Prices on paper may look stable, but for many Malaysians, the cost of living tells a different story — widening the gap between policy and public trust. — Picture by Yusof Isa

This means: Radical transparency: Budgets, tenders, and subsidy allocations must be open to public scrutiny in real-time, leveraging technology to create an immutable ledger of public finance.

Competition as a creed: A relentless pursuit of dismantling monopolies and oligopolies, especially in protected sectors, to ensure markets work for consumers, not just conglomerates.

Targeted, direct aid: Replacing broad, leaky subsidies with direct, means-tested cash transfers to the vulnerable. This supports purchasing power without distorting market prices.

Which brings us to the critical test case: the mineral industry, and specifically Rare Earth Elements (REEs).

The world’s green transition has turned REEs into strategic assets, and Malaysia, with its existing processing expertise and potential resources, is naturally looking at this frontier.

The question isn’t whether we should explore it, but how. This industry is a litmus test for our ability to learn from history.

Will we fall into the old trap of a “resource curse,” where wealth is extracted, environmental costs are socialised, and profits are captured by a narrow elite, further widening the trust deficit?

Or will we architect a new model?

A sustainable, trust-building REE strategy must be: Ethically sovereign: Enforcing the world’s most rigorous environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

This isn’t a handicap; it’s our competitive advantage and moral imperative, ensuring we don’t sacrifice our future for quick gains.

Vertically integrated: We must aim to move beyond mere extraction or low-value processing.

The goal should be to build a full domestic value chain – from mining to separation, to manufacturing of high-value components like magnets for EVs and wind turbines.

This captures jobs, expertise, and greater economic value. Governed by transparency: Contracts with mining operators must be public.

Revenue flows must be clear and directly tied to sovereign wealth funds and community development. The people must see and benefit from the wealth of their land.

The forum has done a service by linking these issues. The path to economic sustainability is not just through trimming deficits or chasing mineral booms. It is through a deliberate, unwavering project to rebuild trust.

The economy is not a machine to be tuned with technical tools alone; it is a social contract.

When people believe the system is efficient and just, when they see policies translating to palpable relief, and when they are assured that national wealth is managed for their grandchildren’s future, they become active participants in growth.

The choice before Malaysia is stark: continue with business-as-usual fiscal management while the ground beneath erodes, or seize this moment to address the fundamental deficit.

The real mineral we need to mine is public trust. Everything else – including a responsible, prosperous REE industry – depends on it. There is a real need to address the trust deficit that can be a bigger menace to the economy.

* Professor Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an adjunct professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.