KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Kamal Kharazi, describing him as a man of rare intellect and genuine warmth, always thoughtful and gracious.

He said Kharazi's untimely death resulted from wounds inflicted by Zionist terrorist attacks.

“I first came to know Dr Kharazi during his years as Iran’s envoy to the United Nations in New York, and our friendship carried through his distinguished tenure as Foreign Minister.

“The world has lost an exceptional diplomat, and I have lost a dear friend. My heartfelt condolences to his family and to the people of Iran,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister added that Kharazi's death is a stark reminder of the conflict's heavy toll and stressed that the war must end.

Kharazi, 81, head of the Strategic Council for International Relations under Iran's foreign ministry, died on Thursday from wounds suffered in US-Israeli strikes on April 1. — Bernama