APRIL 10 — In 1989, Malaysia hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Kuala Lumpur was adorned with the flags of the Commonwealth countries that excited the child in me.

Then we hosted the XVI Commonwealth Games in 1998, when Ella sang her best for “Standing in the Eyes of the World”.

My dad is a retired rugby player who represented the country and Negeri Sembilan. Naturally, we frequented the stadium in Kelana Jaya to support our national team and watch Jonah Lomu, the legendary All Blacks superstar. In the game against New Zealand, we were beaten 53-0, but what I remember most from that day was the screams of Malaysians when we managed to tackle the strong Lomu and stop his try. Our scoreboard remained zero, but the ecstasy of bringing down Jonah Lomu, despite the size of our players, remained etched as a moment of pride for us as Malaysians.

That vivid memory was reignited when I was travelling with my sister to Beijing recently and encountered fellow Malaysians while walking along Wangfujing Street and trekking the Great Wall. In the sea of people, our ears were quick to catch the sounds of “orang Malaysia ke?” from afar. We started chatting and asked the familiar question “dah makan ke” before professing our love and longing for teh tarik, nasi lemak, roti canai, and the list goes on. Strangers at home, comrades abroad.

The author posits that successive crises, from Covid-19 to the US-Israel attack on Iran, reveal and reinforce a shared resilience that strengthens Malaysian identity and solidarity. — Picture by Farhan Najib

It is the same pride every time Malaysia Airlines lands and greets us with “to all visitors, welcome to Malaysia and to all Malaysians, welcome home”. Our national carrier demonstrated extraordinary grit and resilience in recovering from the devastating tragedies of MH370 and MH17. The net profit posted in 2023 marked a significant turnaround for the company after such a long journey.

Life is a cycle of ups and downs. Fortune and misfortune are like a twisted rope that comes by turns. In 2020, the floods sent many to evacuation centres. I remember the image of an old lady looking at the site of what used to be her house in Hulu Langat. Together with family and friends, we organised a large container lorry with a Harimau logo for victims in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. Doing nothing is not an option when fellow Malaysians are struggling.

Then Covid-19 happened, ravaging our economy and livelihoods. With the MCO in place, people lost jobs and incomes. The white flags were raised, and the largest mobilisation of Malaysians for Malaysia happened through #kitajagakita. We rallied and organised assistance in the shortest time possible. Food riders went out of their way to send food to the homeless. PPE was sewn, and face shields were made. Everyone contributed, giving and helping in every way possible to alleviate each other’s pain.

This year, we are tested again following the US-Israel attack on Iran and its aftermath. Supply shocks ensued, prices hiked, and uncertainties remain abundant. Solutions are contingent upon the length of the crisis. Until then, options and possibilities of what the future holds remain open. The next few weeks and months could be rough and tough. There might be long days of tension and exasperation.

The only way out is riding through the storm together with those who never let go, be it family, friends, or fellow Malaysians. Crisis brings out the best and worst in people. It opens doors of kindness, gratitude, and love so strong that it gives Malaysians the strength to endure and emerge on the other side affected but intact. We stand together in the eyes of the world, for better or worse.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.