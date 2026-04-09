KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A 30-year-old woman in Singapore has been charged with sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy last October, according to The Straits Times.

The daily reported that Foo Jin Wen faced two counts of sexual penetration involving the minor, who was 15 at the time.

Court documents stated that the alleged offences occurred on four occasions at a Housing Board flat in Yishun.

The report added that the boy is also alleged to have sexually penetrated the woman in the same flat during October 2025.

Court documents did not specify how Foo was connected to the minor, The Straits Times reported.

The case is scheduled for mention in court on May 7.