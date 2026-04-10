KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) sign language interpreter Mohammad Fadhil Tan Razman Tan, who died today.

He said Mohammad Fadhil, better known as Abby Tan, had been involved in a road accident on March 6.

“May his family be granted strength and patience in facing this loss,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi also expressed his condolences to Mohammad Fadhil’s colleagues at RTM, especially in the News and Current Affairs Department, and called on the public to pray that his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous.

During the crash, Mohammad Fadhil was riding his motorcycle home to his mother’s village in Ipoh, Perak, when he was believed to have been the victim of a hit-and-run involving a lorry in Simpang Pulai between 9pm and 10pm.

Following the accident, he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh. — Bernama