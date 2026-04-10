KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A university student told the High Court here yesterday that the father of the attacker in the Ulu Tiram police station attack case had claimed that “the blood of police, soldiers and government officials is permissible to be shed”.

Muhamad Farhan Haiqim Mohd Isa, 24, said the first accused, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 64, personally told him that while they were detained together at the Seri Alam Police lock-up in Masai, Johor, following the May 2024 attack.

In the 2.30am incident on May 17, 2024, two police constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 40, was injured after being shot. The attacker, 21-year-old Radin Luqman, was later shot dead.

Muhamad Farhan, the prosecution’s third witness, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan on the second day of trial involving five family members of the attacker, who face nine terrorism-related charges before Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor.

“During our conversation, the man suddenly broke down. When I asked why, he said he was upset because his son did not invite him to join the attack on the police station.

“The man also claimed that it was halal (permissible) for them to shed the blood of police, soldiers and government officials. He added that he rarely left the house, but if he did, he had a duty to wage jihad to spread his beliefs,” the witness said.

During proceedings, Muhamad Farhan also identified Radin Imran and the second accused, Radin Romyullah, in the dock.

He added that while they were held in the same lock-up, Radin Imran had also expressed an intention to kill his own brother for refusing to follow his teachings.

Recalling the incident, Muhamad Farhan, who was an industrial trainee at the time, said he had been at the station with his former girlfriend to lodge a report on sexual harassment.

“While I was speaking with an officer (Ahmad Azza Fahmi) outside the station, a man dressed in black and wearing a mask entered the compound on a motorcycle.

“He parked at the side of the station. Shortly after, the officer went to check on him. About 15 minutes later, I heard loud screams. I rushed inside to seek help before my former girlfriend, and I hid under a table as the situation became dangerous,” he said.

Muhamad Farhan said several gunshots were heard minutes later, prompting him to call the emergency hotline.

“After that, everything went quiet until an ambulance arrived. We were later escorted across the pedestrian bridge in front of the station. It was dark and silent, and I was frightened and confused as I did not know what had happened,” he said.

He was later contacted by police, taken to the Seri Alam police station to have his statement recorded and remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

According to the charges, Radin Luqman’s mother, Rosna Jantan, 61, faces one count of failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, between April 2017 and May 17, 2024.

His father, Radin Imran, faces four charges, including promoting terrorist ideology, supporting terrorist acts, possessing firearms for terrorism-related activities and owning materials linked to terrorist groups.

His brother, Radin Romyullah, 36, faces two charges of supporting and possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group, while his two sisters, Farhah Sobrina, 25, and Mariah, 20, are charged with deliberately failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology.

The trial continues today. — Bernama