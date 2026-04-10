WASHINGTON, April 10 — The coalition that propelled Donald J. Trump back to the White House is facing a historic internal collapse.

In a vitriolic social media broadside, the US president has declared war on his most prominent media allies, labelling them “low IQ” and “nut jobs” for opposing his administration’s ongoing military conflict with Iran.

The outburst, posted on Truth Social today, signals a total rupture between President Trump and the alternative media vanguard — including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones — who have become increasingly vocal critics of the US-Israel strikes launched against Tehran last month.

‘Stupid people’

Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 election to reclaim the presidency, did not mince words regarding the pundits who once formed his ideological backbone. He accused the group of being “stupid people” who have “one thing in common: Low IQs.”

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years,” Trump wrote, claiming they are only seeking “cheap publicity” for their “third-rate podcasts.”

The president saved his sharpest barbs for Carlson, calling the former Fox News host a “broken man” who “should see a good psychiatrist.”

He also targeted Candace Owens, mocking her legal disputes with the First Lady of France and disparagingly comparing her appearance to that of the French First Lady.

The "MAGA" civil war appears rooted in the unpopularity of the March 2026 military intervention in Iran.

While Trump sought to frame the conflict as a matter of “winning and strength” to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, his former media allies have warned that the war is a betrayal of the “America First” non-interventionist platform.

In the post, Trump, who spent years deriding CNN as “Fake News”, boasted that the network had given him a “100% Approval Rating,” while accusing his former allies of being “hailed” by the “Radical Left” for their anti-war stance.

Trump also referred to his formerly staunch defender, Marjorie Taylor Greene, as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” suggesting the former congresswoman’s opposition to the Iran strikes has made her an enemy of the administration.

The deepening instability within the US executive branch adds a layer of volatility to an already tense global situation.

The March strikes on Iran have already sent shockwaves through global energy markets, and a fractured US administration could lead to further unpredictability in the Persian Gulf, a critical region for the world and Malaysia’s oil interests and trade routes.

Despite the backlash from his base, Trump remained defiant.

“MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons,” he asserted, concluding that the United States remains the “hottest” country in the world under his leadership.