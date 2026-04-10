KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Police have confirmed that a suspended senior officer arrested over a string of armed robberies in Kepong was previously attached to the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

City police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspect, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), had been serving in the Commercial Crime Investigation Department prior to his suspension on January 23, the New Straits Times reported today.

“The suspect is believed to have played a central role in orchestrating the group’s operations, including planning and coordinating their movements,” Fadil was quoted as saying.

The DSP was among six suspects — including two bodyguards — detained over multiple break-ins targeting expatriate homes in Kepong, Fadil previously said.

The group, aged between 31 and 51, allegedly posed as police officers to gain entry into the homes, with one suspect wielding a pistol-like object to intimidate victims.

Investigations indicate the syndicate made off with high-end vehicles — including a Toyota Alphard, Rolls-Royce and Bentley — as well as a safe, RM24,200 in cash, US$1,200, jewellery and two gold bars, bringing total losses to over RM4.4 million.

Police also found that the bodyguards involved had used legally licensed firearms during the robberies.

Fadil described the case as a serious breach of integrity within the force, stressing that such misconduct undermines public trust and violates the core duty of police personnel.

He added that authorities will take firm action regardless of rank, and that investigations into the case are ongoing.