JASIN, April 10 — A 58-year-old trailer driver died from being run over by a lorry while attempting to cross the North-South Expressway (southbound) following an earlier crash yesterday afternoon, the New Straits Times reported today.

The victim was transporting cars to Muar, Johor yesterday afternoon when he lost control of his trailer, causing the vehicle to veer off the left side of the highway, crash through a guardrail and slide down a slope before some trees stopped its momentum, Jasin police chief Superintendent Lee Robert told the newspaper.

After the crash, the man exited his vehicle and tried to cross the highway from the right lane towards the left side of the road.

At the same time, a lorry driven by a 64-year-old man was travelling along the same stretch of road.

The lorry was unable to avoid the trailer driver or brake in time and hit the man crossing the road, the senior police officer said.

The impact left the trailer driver with severe head and body injuries.

He was rushed to Tangkak Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at about 9pm.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.