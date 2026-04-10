PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — The country’s medicine supply remains stable and sufficient at least until the end of June, thanks to combined government and industry stockpiles.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the government is preparing in case the West Asia conflict persists, including implementing medium- and long-term mitigation measures.

“For the immediate period until the end of June, we still have stable and sufficient stock. It's not just government stockpiles; the industry also has its supplies. Essential medicines like insulin and vaccines must be shared,” he told reporters after the World Hearing Day 2026 celebration here today.

Dzulkefly acknowledged, however, that medicine and medical device costs have risen due to logistics, transport, and global oil price hikes.

“The cost of medicine has increased by around 30 to 40 per cent, while some medical devices have gone up between 50 and 100 per cent,” he said.

He said supply chain disruptions, including delays in medical device shipments since before March, have also pushed up prices.

As a result, he said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is discussing solutions with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to determine the best way to manage the issue.

“Discussions include a cost pass-through mechanism and appropriate rates, either full or partial,” he said.

Dzulkefly assured the public that healthcare services will not be affected, and the government will continue taking necessary steps to manage supply disruption risks.

“We remain stable and in control, but we will take tighter measures to ensure no disruptions occur. We are looking at stricter steps to guarantee no supply-side disruption or shortage,” he said. — Bernama