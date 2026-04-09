KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Shell Malaysia is working to restore fuel supply at its petrol stations nationwide amid reports that some places have run out of fuel.

The oil-and-gas giant said it is focusing on maintaining steady supply across its retail network following last week’s diesel price hike.

“We are closely monitoring what is a very dynamic situation and are prioritising efforts to support fuel supply continuity within our retail network, in line with the government’s recent announcement,” Shell Malaysia was quoted as saying by The Edge this evening.

It added there may be short periods when demand rises, affecting availability at certain stations.

The statement comes after social media posts about fuel shortages in Penang, sparking consumer concerns.

Shell Malaysia did not reveal how widespread the issue is, but said it is managing the situation to minimise disruption to customers.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in Penang affirmed receiving one report of one local Shell station was short of RON95 petrol while five other Shell stations statewide were short on diesel, The Star reported earlier today.

The Finance Ministry announced on April 8 that diesel in peninsular Malaysia was up a record RM6.72, while RON97 rose by 40 sen to RM5.35.

These prices are based on weekly averages and do not reflect current global developments in the US-Iran conflict.

Petrol station operators have noted challenges balancing working capital for fuel sales and replenishment amid rising unsubsidised fuel prices, while subsidised prices like RM1.99 for RON95 remain.

Brent crude last traded at US$98 (RM390) per barrel on Thursday amid doubts over the US-Iran two-week ceasefire.