SUNGAI BULOH, April 10 — Police are tracking a Pakistani remand detainee who escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the suspect, identified as Muhammad Hassan, 24, is wanted in connection with several serious offences, including sexual crimes involving a child.

He is facing charges under Sections 377C and 392 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, along with additional immigration-related offences, local Malay daily BH reported today.

The suspect was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black long pants, according to the senior police officer.

Given the nature of the offences, police advise the public to exercise caution while the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are advised to contact investigating officers Inspector Muhendran at 010-4304383 or Inspector Azamuddin at 016-5661597, or reach out to the nearest police station.

Police also reminded the public not to circulate unverified information or speculation that could disrupt investigations or cause public alarm.