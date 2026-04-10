KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia has asked the government of Bangladesh to consider measures to reduce the cost of hiring Bangladeshi workers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post yesterday, said the move is aimed at the welfare of workers.

“I emphasise the need to reduce the cost of hiring foreign workers and have requested the government of Bangladesh to consider such measures for the well-being of the workers,” he said.

He made the remarks while receiving a courtesy call from Bangladesh’s Minister of Labour and Employment Ariful Haque Choudhury, along with the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Mahdi Amin, in Putrajaya yesterday, to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

At the same time, Anwar said Malaysia remains committed to protecting the welfare of hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi workers in the country, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

During the meeting, Anwar also repeated his congratulations to Tarique Rahman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh on February 17.

Tarique, 60, is the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

“I once again extend an invitation for him to visit Malaysia in the near future to further strengthen the already close bilateral relations,” said Anwar.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the Malaysia-Bangladesh friendship will continue to be strengthened on the basis of mutual trust and shared benefits. — Bernama