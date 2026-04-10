KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT line is operating on modified services after a track switch failure at Chan Sow Lin Station, with commuters required to change trains or adjust their journeys, Rapid Rail said today.

The rail operator said trains from Ampang are turning back at Chan Sow Lin at about six-minute intervals, while services from Sentul Timur to Putra Heights continue to operate as normal.

Passengers travelling towards Ampang are required to transfer at Chan Sow Lin Station using Platforms 1B and 2B, while those heading from Ampang to Sentul Timur must change at Platform 1A.

Rapid Rail said the disruption was caused by a track switch failure at the station, which prompted the activation of alternative train services while repair works are carried out.

To manage passenger flow, additional staff have been deployed at affected stations to assist commuters, with regular announcements being made to update service status.

Passengers have been advised to follow official Rapid KL social media channels or the MyRapid PULSE application for the latest updates.

The operator did not state when full services are expected to resume.