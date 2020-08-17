The road to hell is paved with good intentions: Reasons why UAE has erred badly — Rais Hussin

AUGUST 17 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a savvy geo-political player in the Middle East, if not the world over. Due respect should be given to them for transforming the likes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi into major economic powerhouse under Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Zayed; often known as MBZ in the media.

But if the UAE, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is urging the Muslim world (and others) to believe that its intention to recognise Israel, is none other than to stop further annexation of the occupied territories of the Palestine, than UAE may have badly confused seemingly “good intention” with horribly bad policy outcomes.

First of all, Israel has agreed to suspend any further annexation of the West Bank of Palestinians but temporarily to pursue this normalisation path with the UAE. But it is just TEMPORARY. No guarantees that the annexation will not be continued post Israel-UAE normalisation.

Be that as it may, without a clear scope of Israel's responsibility — under an as yet unclear agreement between UAE and Israel — what MBZ has started is a process of looking the way to every infringement that five term Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has done; especially with the blanket protection of the administration of the US President Donald Trump.

For example, according to Peace Now – a prominent and fair Israeli activist group promoting a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — during “President Trump’s tenure over the past three years 6,800 new units (yearly average of 2,267 units) have been constructed.”

During his predecessor, Barack Obama’s tenure, however, an average 1,805 such units came up in occupied lands. “Nearly 63 per cnet (1,200 housing units) of the new construction was in settlements east of the proposed Geneva Initiative border, i.e. settlements likely to be evacuated in a two-state agreement,“ said the report.

It should be noted that the Palestinians have been vying to create a full-fledged future state comprising areas of the West Bank of the River Jordan and Gaza on the Mediterranean coast.

Indeed, the UN considers both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories, and considers Israeli settlement-building activity in these areas as illegal by any measure of international law.

Secondly, while UAE may believe that the decision to stop the annexation may rest with the fledgling governnent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the fact is President Trump holds the bigger, if not the biggest, say on Israel.

Come November 3, 2020, there is every possibility that President Donald Trump may be defeated by Presidential nominee Joseph Biden, and his Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party any way, potentially by a landslide, too, given how badly Trump has mismanaged the pandemic of SARS Cov II in the United States, causing more than 2.5 million people to be infected by it between February and August 2020, with a death toll of 172, 000 people and counting.

Job losses to exceeded 40 million in June 2020 with little respite since then. The UAE may have signed an agreement with Israel's Tera Research agency to provide a lifeline, and a critical access to UAE, on a possible early vaccine; as reported by the national news agency of UAE, which is WAM.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing three criminal charges of fraud and bribery. What ever strength (s) he may have had in his previous tenure, he is losing them by the day, as Israel is clearly badly hit by the pandemic too.

Precisely due to his weaknesses, Netanyahu may have to call for an election in future too, and the decks of cards may yet change again. Besides, the evidence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are irrefutable.

Between 2009-2014 alone, the Israeli settlements under Netanyahu have actually doubled in the illegally occupied Palestinian areas. There are now 450,000 Israeli settlers in Palestinian territories, all of which are against the The Hague Convention that goes all the way back to 1906.

Indeed, as recently as the run-up to the Israeli election in September 2019, he has further promised to expand — not retrench — the Israeli settlements. Is this the kind of leader, with which UAE would like to recognise Israel ? A growingly unpopular Israeli leader, whose fate may yet wobble further, with a new US administration post November 3 2020 ?

The UAE should have consolidated the Muslim world first, ideally by creating the Alliance of Muslim Nations, to augment the strength of the entire Ummah, which ironically, has been badly represented by the impotent and ineffective Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC). United we stand, divided we fall. UAE has made a serious mistake.

One can now only hope that other Muslim countries do not follow in the foot steps of the UAE, as it is not only morally reprehensible, it weakened the two state solution that can guarantee the peace of Israel and Palestine, if not the whole region.

As things stand, there are prominent public intellectuals that do dare to take the correct stance. Two Moroccan writers, Zahra Rameej and Abu Yusuf Taha, have withdrawn their nominated works for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2020 after the UAE's agreement with Israel.

