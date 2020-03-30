Johor royal contribution — Razali Azman

MARCH 30 — Taking a look at social media today, there are many who are have chosen to spend much of their MCO time attacking others, and in some cases, the Johor Royal family. Let’s make something clear: The Johor royal family is greatly respected by the state’s citizens, and for good reason.

Now, no one is immune to criticism, but let’s criticise when it is deserved. So when some netizens choose to attack TMJ specifically for not doing enough during this Covid-19 crisis, they should at least spend the time to research and investigate before levelling unfair comments towards not only the Johor royal family, but against Bangsa Johor as a whole.

TMJ himself has contributed RM150,000 to all 10 districts in the state of Johor, on top of RM50,000 to Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) to lighten the burden faced by students and staff of UTHM during this difficult time.

On March 27, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar donated various medical equipment and essential items, sponsored by various corporations, to hospitals in the state to combat the Covid-19 pandemic through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ).

These include 19 units of ventilators for Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) and while the Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang received 24 units of ventilators, as well as 200 pillows and bedsheets, various essential supplies provided to Permai Hospital alongside personal protective equipment for medical staff and biological isolation chambers throughout the state.

All these material contributions are on top of the clear-headed and much needed messaging by the royal family supporting and asking their citizens to comply and adhere to the MCO.

These actions are par for the course for the Johor royal family, who have a long tradition of taking serious concern in alleviating the burdens of those who need the most.

The aforementioned Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ) has long been known for its regular contributions to needy families and opportunity creation through its scholarships and affordable housing scheme in Rumah Mampu Milik Joho (RMMJ).

The football team Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), led by Tunku Mahkota Johor Ismail Idris has served not only as a unifying force for Johoreans but also is a symbol of the state’s solidarity regardless of class, race or religion.

The success of JDT under TMJ’s leadership, with its multiple titles and recognition by its international peers and its near-fanatical support by the people is clear evidence of the solid respect and identity that both the royalty and people have with “Bangsa Johor.”

Many remember in when 2017, where a laundromat owner in Muar, Johor declared that his business was “Muslim-only,” he was approbated by the Sultan and told to remove the restriction or shut down. When Jakim attempted to enforce their own interpretation that was in conflict with the royal decree, Sultan Ibrahim ordered his own state religious authorities to exercise their own independence on the manner.

When some religious figures insisted that it was sinful for Muslims to involve themselves with non-Muslim celebrations, the royal family prioritised “Bangsa Johor” by attending non-Muslim celebrations and wishing “Happy Christmas” on their own social media sites.

In a time of racialisation and polarisation, the concept of “Bangsa Johor” has been fiercely defended by the royal family. State religious practices, as enshrined by the constitution, are under the Sultan’s sole authority and he was exercised it well in defending the inclusivity of the state.

Unity will be needed to ensure that we all can navigate through these difficult times — and it certainly not the time to attack one another. So to the critics online, what have you done to help — and shouldn’t that what you could be doing instead?

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.