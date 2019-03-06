No LGBT in Malaysia? The world believes you, Mr Tourism Minister — Dr Mah Hang Soon

MARCH 6 — The response by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi’s as to whether Malaysia is safe country for the LGBT community has made Malaysia a laughing stock.

One must be absolutely gullible or naïve to believe his remarks that homosexuality does not exist in Malaysia. His reply to a reporter raises doubts on the Cabinet Minister’s ability to field questions from the media.

He was asked by a reporter during a travel fair in Germany if Malaysia is safe for homosexuals. All he needed to say was that Malaysia is a safe country and every tourist is safe here.

Mohamaddin had instead uttered an outlandish remark that homosexuality does not exist in Malaysia.

Malaysia does not ask or care about the sexual orientation of tourists. He just needed to say every tourist must respect the laws and cultural sensitivities of their host countries and it ends there.

People should refrain from discriminating or passing judgement on anyone’s freedom of choice, so long as one’s conduct, actions and behaviour fall within the confines of Malaysian laws and state enactments.

Mohamaddin’s remarks have dented Malaysia’s reputation. We humbly advise him to issue clarification on the matter, and hope that he will not blame the media as misquoting him.

The performance of certain Ministers raises doubts.

It is clear that some of them are non-performers and that they need to be dropped soon. Please do not send them to other Ministries.

Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon

MCA Deputy President

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.