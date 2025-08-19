KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Vision problems are becoming increasingly common among Malaysian children, yet many remain undiagnosed until they begin to affect behaviour, school performance, or overall development.

Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) Consultant Ophthalmologist, Paediatric Ophthalmologist and Strabismus Surgeon Dr Fiona Chew Lee Min said most of these cases stem from refractive errors, a condition where light is not focused properly on the eye due to the shape of the eyeball, resulting in blurry vision.

She said Myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism (a common condition that causes distortion of vision) are the most common refractive errors among Malaysian children, and both are becoming increasingly prevalent.

"Nearly one in two Malaysian children is affected by refractive errors, with a local study reporting a prevalence of 47.8 per cent. Myopia affects 30.2 per cent and occurs when light focuses in front of the retina, causing distant objects to appear blurry.

"Astigmatism, which affects 16.3 per cent, is caused by an uneven curvature of the cornea, resulting in blurred vision at all distances. While hyperopia, or long-sightedness, is less common at 1.2 per cent and occurs when light focuses behind the retina, making near objects appear blurry,” she said in a statement.

With August marking Children’s Eye Health and Safety Awareness Month, Dr Fiona reminded parents to prioritise regular vision checks, even when there are no obvious symptoms.

The surgeon said that while the conditions are common, they are often overlooked by parents because children rarely complain of vision problems and tend to adapt to their limitations, leading parents to believe nothing is wrong.

"Symptoms may be subtle, such as squinting to see distant objects, frequent blinking or rubbing of the eyes, or even holding books and devices unusually close to the face. Dr Fiona also added that while behaviours like sitting too close to the television are often mistaken for bad habits, they could indicate that a child is struggling to see clearly and may have myopia.

"If left untreated, refractive errors can lead to more serious vision problems, including lazy eye which causes permanent poor vision, eye alignment issues, headaches from eye strain, problems with depth perception and even difficulties in concentration,” she explained.

These risks are further compounded by modern lifestyle habits such as prolonged screen use, especially as reliance on digital devices has increased significantly over the years post-Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, more than half of Malaysian students experience headaches linked to extended periods in front of screens.

Regarding the recommended screen time for children, Dr Fiona said it should be introduced as late as possible, preferably from the age of seven, adding that children over the age of three should have no more than one hour of screen time per day, while those under three should avoid screens entirely.

Dr Fiona said spending more time outdoors can help protect children’s vision by giving their eyes a break from digital devices, allowing them to focus on varying distances and exposing them to natural sunlight, which reduces the risk of developing myopia.

With that, Dr Fiona encouraged the adoption of the 20-20-20 rule, which is beneficial for people of all ages, noting that it is a simple yet effective habit she practises herself - taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes of near-distance work to focus on something 20 feet away.

Alongside preventive habits, she said appropriate corrective measures, including prescription glasses, are key to protecting a child’s vision, as they remain the most effective way to correct refractive errors in children, and those who require them should wear their glasses consistently to prevent eye strain and help stabilise the refractive error.

She also noted on the concerns about glasses will weaken a child’s eyesight and said such thing is unfounded, as the correct prescription actually helps the eye focus properly.

For older children from the age of 10 to 12, contact lenses may be introduced as an alternative, but strict hygiene must be practised to avoid eye infections.

Dr Fiona said routine eye screening also plays an important role in maintaining children’s eye health, starting as early as at birth, followed by a formal eye assessment at the age of three.

Should there be any signs of vision problems in between, parents are encouraged to take proactive steps and have their children’s eyes assessed earlier.

Meanwhile, a registered dietitian at SMCV, Chow Yu Fei, said nutrition is a critical yet often overlooked factor in protecting children’s vision, as a balanced diet during early childhood supports optimal visual development, eye muscle coordination and overall eye function.

She said key nutrients such as vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin and omega-3 fatty acids play an essential role in maintaining clear vision and protecting the retina from harmful light exposure, adding that deficiencies during this stage may not only affect children’s vision now but also increase the risk of potential eye conditions in the future.

"These nutrients can be found through everyday foods such as carrots, sweet potatoes, eggs, spinach, broccoli, corn, salmon, mackerel, local favourites such as ikan tenggiri, ikan kembung, ikan patin, walnuts and chia seeds. Vitamin A deficiency can significantly impair a child’s ability to see in low-light conditions and, in severe cases, may cause permanent damage to the cornea.

"Insufficient lutein and zeaxanthin intake reduces the retina’s natural defence against harmful blue light, increasing its vulnerability to long-term damage. While lack of omega-3 fatty acids can hinder the development and function of the retina, affecting the clarity and efficiency of visual processing,” she said.

By incorporating these nutrient-rich foods into daily meals, Chow said parents can give their children the best chance of developing strong, healthy vision that supports them throughout their lives. — Bernama