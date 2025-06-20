KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — You can now pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 through the Nintendo Official Store Malaysia.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be officially launched in Malaysia on 3 July 2025. This was confirmed by the Japanese giant through Nintendo Southeast Asia’s official Facebook page.

The official announcement is also accompanied by the opening of the full Switch 2 product pages on Nintendo Malaysia’s official website. The website has essentially confirmed that the standalone Switch 2 set and the Mario Kart World bundle will be available in Malaysia on launch day.

However, the Japanese giant did not reveal the official Malaysian pricing for the console, though. That being said, several retailers have since announced the pricing details.

Nintendo Switch 2 Malaysia pricing

According to retailers such as Asashi Technology Wangsa Walk and Melawati Mall, as well as ToyPanic George Town, BMSTAR Technology Ipoh and Fotocharlie Batu Pahat, here are the official price list of Nintendo Switch 2 in Malaysia:

Nintendo Switch 2 standalone set: RM2,488 – Shopee / Lazada

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: RM2,688 – Shopee / Lazada

Regardless of the version that you choose, each of them comes standard with a 1-year official warranty, which is handled by Nintendo’s official distributor in Malaysia, Convergent Distribution.

At that price point, the Switch 2 essentially costs more than a base PlayStation 5 model here in Malaysia. As a comparison, the PS5 Slim Digital currently costs RM2,069 in Malaysia, whereas the PS5 Slim Disc version goes for RM2,499 which is just RM10 more than a stand-alone Switch 2 kit.

Nintendo Switch 2 Malaysia game pricing

All the retailers mentioned above have also listed games that will be made available with the release of Switch 2 in Malaysia. Here they are, together with their pricing:

Mario Kart World: RM398

Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: RM230

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: RM298

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: RM265

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster: RM165

Nintendo Switch 2 Malaysia accessories pricing

Quite a number of first-party Switch 2 accessories will also be available for purchase on 3 July:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: RM388

Joy-Con 2 Left & Right: RM498

Joy-Con 2 Left OR Right: RM258

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: RM183

Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of 2): RM108

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: RM168

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: RM128

Nintendo Switch Camera: RM258

SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB for Nintendo Switch 2: RM298

Do note that only the Pro Controller, Joy-Con 2, and Camera come with a 1-year official Malaysian warranty. The warranty policy for the rest of the accessories was not mentioned in the poster shared by these retailers.

Meanwhile, the pre-order for the Switch 2 will be open on 20 June, according to Best Denki. We also expect Switch 2 will be listed on Nintendo Malaysia’s official Shopee store very soon.

All in all, you may want to contact your favourite Nintendo retailer ahead of the Switch 2 release day for more details on how to secure yourself a unit. — SoyaCincau