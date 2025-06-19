KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — After launching a total of four fully electric SUVs, Volvo Cars Malaysia will introduce its ES90 sedan in early 2026. The Volvo ES90 is the brand’s first fully electric sedan and it’s also their first passenger EV to utilise an 800V architecture.

As shared by Volvo Cars’ Managing Director for Malaysia and Thailand, Chris Wailes, during roundtable session with the media, he said Malaysians will be able to see the ES90 very soon in the early part of next year and it is not a normal sedan. Wailes emphasised what they tried to do with the ES90 is very different to what’s available in the market today and Volvo hopes to provide a compelling offering to customers that typically buy sedans.

At the moment, Volvo Cars Malaysia has stopped offering new sedans and they don’t have 2025 stocks for the S60 and S90.

Their current passenger lineup are all SUVs which include the EX30, XC40, EC40, XC60, XC90 and EX90. Volvo Malaysia is still committed to launching a new EV model in Malaysia every year and they are also planning to begin local assembly for the EX90.

The Volvo ES90 is a full Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) which shares the same SPA2 platform as the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3. Although it is called a sedan, Volvo is positioning the ES90 as a car that combines the elegance of a sedan, adaptability of a fastback with a spacious interior and higher ground clearance associated with SUVs.

The ES90 is 5,000mm long and 1,942mm wide, and has a long wheelbase of 3,100mm.

On its range-topping Twin Motor Performance model, it boasts 500kW (670hp) of power and 870Nm of torque, with a 0-100km/h time of 4.0 seconds. Equipped with a large 106kWh battery, the ES90 boasts a WLTP-rated range of 700km.

Since it is based on an 800V architecture, the ES90 takes just 20 minutes to charge from 10-80% at a 350kW DC charging station. If you’re in a hurry, a quick 10-minute top-up is said to be enough to provide up to 300km of range.

Unlike a typical sedan, the rear boot opens up like a hatchback which provides up to 424 litres of cargo space. If you need more storage, it can be expanded up to 733 litres with the three individual rear seats folded.

Similar to the ES90, it also features a 14.5″ central infotainment display with Google built-in along with a 9″ digital instrument cluster. As a new flagship EV, the ES90 is also the first Volvo to be powered by a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin configuration, making it the most powerful Volvo in terms of core computing capacity.

The electric sedan also boasts Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 25 high-fidelity speakers which are also mounted on the headrest and ceilings.

Safety remains a key highlight as the ES90 boasts a strong safety cage, state-of-the-art restraint systems, optimised deformation zones, paired to active safety systems powered by an array of sensors. This include one LiDAR, five radars, seven cameras and twelve ultrasonic sensors. —SOYACINCAU