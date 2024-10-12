KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Tesla has unleashed yet another electric car but it is so different from any of its previously released. Called Cybercab, the new EV is not equipped with a steering wheel and pedals.

The reason behind this rather unorthodox setup is that the new Tesla Cybercab is an autonomous EV. The prototype version of the EV was unveiled by the company’s CEO Elon Musk at Tesla’s We Robot event earlier today.

The final version of the Cybercab is expected to cost under USD30,000 (RM128,565) and will be available by 2027.

Cybercab features a sleek coupe design and a minimalist interior

The Cybercab is a two-door coupe and features a pair of butterfly doors alongside a massive boot although the exact amount of boot space was not revealed on stage.

Just like Tesla’s existing offerings such as Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, the new Cybercab was designed in a manner that anyone would recognise the vehicle as a Tesla model. Tesla is so confident about this to the extent that there is no Tesla logo on Cybercab’s exterior which is similar to the Tesla Cybertruck.

You can also spot Tesla's signature minimal interior inside the new autonomous EV which can fit two passengers.

There are only three buttons inside the Cybercab with two of them for the windows and one for the dome light. To perform related actions inside the EV, one has to utilise the Cybercab's 20.5-inch central display.

One of the images that Matthew shared online also revealed the Cybercab prototype has been fitted with 21-inch Continental aContact 225/60 tyres on its back. In another image, the front tyres appear to be 18-inch Continental aContact tyres.

Cybercab to come with inductive charging capabilities

The new EV does not have a charging port as Cybercab relies on inductive charging to recharge.

Elon did not reveal the performance figures or battery capacities of the new Cybercab. However, he did say that the new EV does not have a charging port.

Instead, Cybercab relies on inductive charging to recharge its battery pack although he did not reveal the charging speed. In the presentation video, the company also envisioned that the EV would be cleaned by a robotic vacuum cleaner while it was being charged.

There is also the Robovan

No rollout date was given for the Robovan

To transport groups of people or goods, Tesla has also come out with the Robovan or “Robo-ven” as per Elon’s pronunciation. He provides barely any information regarding this self-driving EV aside from the fact that it can fit up to 20 people.

Aside from that, Elon promised that the production version of the Robovan would look like the prototype that was shown during the We, Robot event. However, he stopped short of announcing any estimated rollout date for the Robovan.