KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — 2024 is a great time to be an Apple fan in Malaysia as for the first time, Apple will be releasing a new iPhone model in our market at the same time as the United States. This is happening just a few months after the opening of Malaysia’s first Apple Store at The Exchange TRX.

Yes, you can pick up your new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at Apple The Exchange TRX, the first and so far the only Apple Store in Malaysia. If you already scheduled an In-Store Pickup on the iPhone 16’s launch day which is 20 September, here’s good news for you: Apple The Exchange TRX will be opened slightly earlier than usual on the said day.

On normal days, Apple The Exchange TRX would open its doors at 10.00 am which is the general opening hours of the shopping mall. However, we have just noticed on Apple Malaysia’s website and Apple Store app that the store hours for 20 September have been highlighted as “special store hours” with 8.00 am as its opening time.

Scheduling a launch day In-Store Pickup is no longer possible

In case you are feeling FOMO and now thinking of pre-ordering an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for In-Store Pickup on the launch day, you have missed the boat. From our quick check earlier today, none of the 13 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro variants are available for In-Store Pickup at Apple The Exchange TRX on 20 September.

The earliest date that you can schedule an In-Store Pickup at the moment is on the following day which is Saturday, 21 September. On that day, Apple The Exchange TRX will be opened as per its normal hours at 10.00 am.

Where can you pre-order the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in Malaysia?

Aside from Apple Malaysia’s official website, you can pre-order iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro through selected Apple Authorised Resellers (AAR) as per the list below:

In addition to that, you can also pre-order the new iPhones from telcos such as CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, and Yes. As long as you pre-ordered the new models through official channels, you will be able to get your hands on them starting from 20 September. — SoyaCincau