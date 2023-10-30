KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Samsung just announced a cool new feature that we are expecting to appear in next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones. Samsung calls it the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace and it is pretty cool to see the feature in action.

The premise of the mode is that you can zoom into a subject while recording a wide-angle video, and the AI will have tracking turned on for that subject. What makes this mode pretty nifty is that you are getting two videos in one — one in 1x magnification, the other in 2x or more magnification.

The AI is clever enough to track fast-moving subjects and will follow it while the smartphone is physically standing still. Samsung is harnessing the AI power in the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to help with the subject tracking.

Better yet, Samsung said both footage — wide-angle and zoom — can be recorded in 4K; this means both videos will have high resolution, thanks to the ISOCELL 200MP image sensor. This is all due to the in-sensor zoom Tetra²pixel, a pixel-binning technology that was first announced in 2021.

We can expect Zoom Anyplace with next year’s Samsung Galaxy launch, and will be a launch feature hyped by the company. — SoyaCincau

