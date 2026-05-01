KUALA LUMPUR — Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) has clarified that images circulating on social media depicting its Emergency and Trauma Department as a “war zone” since Wednesday are due to ongoing upgrading works.

HKL director Datuk Dr Harikrishna K R Nair said the project is a strategic plan to enhance patient capacity and improve service comfort.

“Throughout the upgrading works, the department has had to operate in a reduced space of up to 50 per cent, while the remaining area is being used as a project passageway.

“Despite space constraints, healthcare services at the Emergency and Trauma Department continue as usual under the ‘no wrong door’ principle,” he said in a statement.

He added that the upgrading works are expected to be fully completed by the end of this year, and the hospital will ensure operations continue smoothly in line with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Addressing concerns over the ageing infrastructure seen in the viral posts, he said it is temporary due to the ongoing renovation works.

“Additional seating for patients and accompanying family members will also be provided according to the capacity of the existing waiting tents to improve comfort.

“The HKL management thanks the public for their concern and remains open to feedback,” he said.