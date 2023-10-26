KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — If you are in the Apple ecosystem, getting an Apple One subscription is a no-brainer. The service subscription covers Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and iCloud in a single charge. Bad news — the Cupertino company just raised the prices for Apple One subscriptions for all levels, affecting everyone.

Apple One was made available to Malaysians way back in November 2020. They then raised the price last year, going from RM19.90 to RM29.90/month for the individual bundle. This year, the price increase is not as high as the previous hike, with the new prices are as follows:

The breakdown for Apple One in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

The base (Individual) subscription price saw an increase of RM5, now priced at RM34.90/month. It includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50GB storage.

The Family plan, which you can share with up to 5 people, now saw an increase from RM39.90/month to the new price of RM44.90/month. Family plan gets 200GB of iCloud storage shared across the 5 members.

For the most expensive plan, Premium, the price jumps from RM78.90/month to RM84.90/month. The bundle gets 2TB of iCloud storage a month, and again, it is shared across five users.

Other Apple services did not see any price increase as for now. The price increase for Apple One is not a surprise, as the Malaysian Ringgit has been trading weakly against the US dollar, with the currency exchange pegged at RM4.78 to USD1 as of press time. — SoyaCincau

