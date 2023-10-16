KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Monsta, the studio behind the recent hit series Mechamato, announced the relaunch of Mechamato Robot Battle on Roblox, starting on Oct 13, with the aim of expanding the game into a vast world expansion with more content, maps, collectables and immersive experiences from the award-winning Mechamato animated franchise itself.

In a statement, the company said the game has been revamped based on valuable player feedback over a year of careful worldbuilding crafts and it is now optimised for mobile devices, ensuring a seamless gaming experience on PCs, Macs, iOS and Android for everyone.

“Exploration in Mechamato Robot Battle is now more rewarding than ever with new features that allow players to level up their characters and upgrade individual stats, and the introduction of new Mechanised items, such as weapons and suits, scattered throughout the game map.

“Monsta has also recognised the fanbase’s affection for their iconic BoBoiBoy franchise and has introduced User-Generated Content (UGC) assets that fans can collect and equip to customise their in-game experience,” according to the statement.

Monsta said fans of Mechamato The Animated Series and Mechamato movie will be thrilled to discover new robots that can be battled and captured, adding a layer of familiarity to the gaming experience for existing fans and providing an engaging introduction for newcomers.

“As a brand that ignites the imagination and desire to innovate in younger audiences; Mechamato continues to be a clever fusion of fun and imagination by utilising the Roblox platform that is renowned for its encouragement for players to explore and express themselves as creatively as they can be!,” the company said.

The new relaunch of the Mechamato Robot Battle game can be accessed via PLAY NOW! Mechamato Robot Battle on Roblox. — Bernama

