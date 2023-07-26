KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Samsung has finally unveiled their latest lineup of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can read more about the two new devices in detail here, but in the meantime we’ve listed down the available models and pricing details for the two new foldables from Samsung below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Malaysia pricing

Perhaps the more interesting device between the two is the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with the clamshell smartphone getting a notable upgrade in the cover screen department. If you’re looking to upgrade your old Z Flip to the latest one to get that larger outer display, here’s how much it’ll cost you:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – RM4,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage – RM4,999

If you’ve been paying attention, you might have noticed that the starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Malaysia is now considerably higher, with its predecessor—the Galaxy Z Flip 4—launching with a RM4,099 starting price.

However, upon taking a closer look that’s actually because Samsung has dropped the 128GB storage option, with the Z Flip 5 base model in Malaysia now coming with 256GB of storage instead. That being said, the 256GB Z Flip 5 is still RM100 more than what the 256GB Z Flip 4 had originally launched at.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 now on the Samsung Malaysia website, with Samsung offering a free double storage upgrade. This means for RM4,499 you can get the 512GB Z Flop 5. There’s also a RM400 eVoucher to spend on the Samsung Malaysia website as well as 40% off on purchase-with-purchase deals. The deal ends on 17 August, with Samsung shipping them out on 18 August.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Lavender, Cream and Graphite, while if you choose to get it from the Samsung Malaysia online store, you’ll also have the option of Gray, Blue, Green and Yellow to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Malaysia pricing

Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Z Fold 5 is now available to pre-order on the Samsung Malaysia website. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile over on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 side of things, here’s how much the Korean giant’s flagship foldable is going for:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – RM6,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage – RM7,299

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 12GB RAM, 1TB storage – RM8,299

Perhaps reflecting the minimal changes the latest generation Fold is coming with, the Z Fold 5 maintains the same pricing as the Z Fold 4. Available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream as well as Gray and Blue for those who get it from the Samsung Malaysia online store, the

Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Z Fold 5 is now available to pre-order on the Samsung Malaysia website. The free double storage upgrade is also available, meaning if you pay RM6,799 you’ll get the 512GB model, while for RM7,299 you’ll get the 1TB Z Fold 5. You’ll also get a RM600 eVoucher to spend on the Samsung Malaysia website along with 40% off on purchase-with-purchase deals. The pre-order deal for the Z Fold 5 also ends on 17 August, with Samsung shipping out your orders starting from 18 August. — SoyaCincau

