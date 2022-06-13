KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — During the latest Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase, a new Minecraft game was announced. But it isn’t the game Minecraft fans have been hoping for. Instead, Minecraft Legends was announced — an action-strategy game.

The standalone Minecraft game is supposed to tell us the story of Minecraft’s overworld and “all that it has witnessed over the years”. In the trailer video, it looks to be a semi-open-world experience — but with optional missions, invasion mechanics, and boss fights. The overall look of the game also seems like an updated, higher-quality version of the original iconic blocky style.

It looks to me like it’s going to be a little more like Fortnite — an incredibly popular game that allows plays to build, fight, and create and roams worlds. I mean, from the description it’s also similar to the original Minecraft but the fight and story aspect for Legends will be more apparent.

Usually, I associate Minecraft with a game focusing more on building whatever you can think of in a virtual world. There are obstacles you might have to face, but it isn’t as intense as something like Fortnite. It looks as if Minecraft just wants to bank in on the battle royale game market.

There is no official release date for Minecraft Legends yet, but it is expected to be released in 2023. It will be available on the following platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch — and it will be available to all Xbox Game Pass users on the release day itself.

Minecraft Legends sounds like a far cry from what Minecraft 2 would be. The term “Minecraft 2” is even currently trending on Twitter after the release of the Legends trailer, but fans might be disappointed to find out that it isn’t the case. — SoyaCincau