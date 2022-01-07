E3 video game expo will not be held in person amid Covid-19 risks

Crowds wait to enter the Los Angeles Convention Centre on day one of E3 2017. — AFP file pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 ― The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), a globally renowned event for video games, technology, and computers, will not be held in person this year amid fears around Covid-19, its operator said yesterday.

The development adds to a list of many showpiece events being wrapped up early or getting cancelled or postponed for in-person gatherings amid a surge in US cases, with the latest ones being technology and gadget show CES, the Grammy Awards, and the Sundance Film Festival. .

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding Covid-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the E3 operator Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said in a statement.

The rolling seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases in the US hit 540,000 earlier this week along with a surge in hospitalisations, days after the country reported a record one million infections in 24 hours. ― Reuters