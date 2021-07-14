TikTok opens a pop-up venue in London

The ‘TikTok For You House’ pop-up venue will be open for nearly three weeks at the Westfield London mall. ― Picture courtesy of TikTok/Westfield London

LONDON, July 14 ― Is TikTok looking to expand its presence beyond social media? The Chinese application has decided to open a pop-up store in the heart of London. This temporary venue will allow users to meet various influencers and make videos at the same time. How very practical!

This UK pop-up store is called the “TikTok For You House,” echoing the social media app's “For You” tab. The Chinese platform has announced that its pop-up venue will be open at the Westfield London mall, July 22 to August 8.

Users of the platform will be able to meet TikTok stars to get valuable advice on making videos for the application ― advice that will not necessarily be free. In fact, influencers including Kyle Thomas, Ehiz Ufuah, chef Poppy O'Toole, and freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch and Ben Black will share their secrets in sessions costing £5, or just under US$7. There will also be sessions offering parents ways to keep their kids safe on the app. These sessions will take place from Thursday to Sunday during the event's three-week run, with reservations already open online.

Book a private session!

The “TikTok For You House” will also set the stage for creators to make their own TikTok videos, notably thanks to several rooms decorated in different ways and with different allocated purposes. “The living room,” for example, will be dedicated to video editing, while “the kitchen” will demonstrate viral recipes and cook-offs. “The dressing room” will serve as a catwalk for fashion, beauty and transformation challenges, while “the garden” will give visitors the opportunity to learn top sports or dance tips to help them break through on the platform.

Visitors will even be able to book private sessions in the rooms of this TikTok “House” ― free of charge ― to make their videos in peace. Reservations are already open on the event booking site, with sessions available from Monday to Wednesday.

Due to the pandemic, visitors will be subject to temperature checks on entry, hand sanitizer will be available in the venue, and masks will of course be mandatory.

“TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon. It's where many of our visitors are getting their inspiration from, whether that's fashion trends, the newest home styling influencer or foodie fads. [...] Having a physical space at Westfield London gives TikTok the chance to immerse shoppers and new creators in full 360 experience where the best of the online platform merges with a real-life experience,” the marketing director for UK events at Westfield's parent company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Harita Shah, told The Guardian.

This isn't the first time that TikTok has sought to make a genuine impact on the day-to-day lives of its users through real-world projects. On the occasion of the Euro 2020 football tournament ― of which TikTok was an official partner ― the Chinese social network renovated a new urban sports field in Paris. This TikTok stadium will be accessible until the 2024 Olympic Games, set to be staged in the French capital. ― ETX Studio