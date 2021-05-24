Mi TV P1: Xiaomi Malaysia’s affordable Android TV line up priced from RM999

The TVs will be available for pre-order from the 6th June 2021 and you can pre-order online via Lazada and Shopee. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Besides the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 QLED TV which costs RM7,999, Xiaomi Malaysia has also introduced its more affordable Mi TV P1 series for the local market. It comes in 3 screen sizes and runs on Android TV with support for Google Assistant.

Pricing and Availability

To suit different budgets, the Mi TV P1 is offered in 32″ HD, 43″ 4K and 55″ 4K options. Below is the Malaysian pricing for the Mi TV P1 series:

Mi TV P1 32″ HD — RM999

Mi TV P1 43″ 4K — RM1,799

Mi TV P1 55″ 4K — RM2,499

The TVs will be available for pre-order from the 6th June 2021 and you can pre-order online via Lazada and Shopee, as well as authorised Mi Stores, Senheng and other official retailers in Malaysia. All customers will get to enjoy 1-month free membership for WeTV and Iqiyi

As a pre-order promo, the P1 32″ will be going for RM899 (Save RM100) and you’ll get a free Mi Smart Band 6 (worth RM189) for the first 100 customers. This promo is available in limited quantities on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you prefer a larger screen with 4K resolution, the Mi TV P1 43″ 4K TV will be offered for RM1,499 (save RM300) during the pre-order sale on 6th June.

Meanwhile, the largest Mi TV P1 55″ option will be available for pre-order at its full RRP of RM2,499 but you’ll receive Mi AIoT set worth RM566 while stocks last. This includes a Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K, Mi Body Composition Scale 2 and Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro.

Mi TV P1 32″

The 32″ version is the cheapest of the lot but the screen pushes a low HD resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It comes with a pair of 5W speakers and it supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9 and it also supports OK Google voice commands via the remote. To push content for your mobile device, the P1 series supports Google Chromecast and Miracast. You can also enjoy a wide variety of Android TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and you can download more from the Google Play Store. Also included is a Bluetooth remote which comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video.

Powering the TV is a MSD6683 chip with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. In terms of ports, it comes with 3x HDMI ports (1x HDMI Arc), 2x USB 2.0, Composite AV Input, 100Mbps Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack and it also supports DVB-T2 Digital TV. For wireless connectivity, it supports 5GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Mi TV P1 43″ and 55″

The 43″ and 55″ versions of the Mi TV P1 are quite identical in terms of specs. Apart from the screen sizes, both are capable of pushing 4K UHD resolution at 3840×2160 pixels and has support for Dolby Vision. Both push 1.07 billion colours, but the 55″ version supports HDR10+ and a higher 94 per cent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut.

Both models run on Android TV 10 with access to Google Play Store and has support for Chromecast and Miracast. Unlike the 32″ version which uses the built-in microphone on the remote control, the 43″ and 55″ models feature hands-free Google Assistant where you can speak your voice commands directly at the TV. For greater privacy, you can turn off the mic with the dedicated mute switch on the TV.

The TV also feature 3x HDMI ports (1 with eARC), 2x USB 2.0, Composite AV in, 1x LAN port, Optical Digital Audio Out, 3.5mm headphone jack and support for DVB-T2 digital TV. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz WiFi.

The 43″ and 55″ models are running on MediaTek 9611 with 2GB RAM and has 16GB of internal storage.

To learn more, you can check out the global Mi TV P1 product page.

Full Spec Sheet

