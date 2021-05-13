Instagram now allows you to display your pronouns

Users will be able to set up to four pronouns to display on their Instagram profile. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram via ETX Studio

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 ― Instagram wants to give its users the opportunity to proudly assert themselves. It is now possible to choose and display one's pronouns on their profile. A new option for more inclusiveness on the platform that should please many in the community.

Instagram has clearly listened to its users. For some time, internet users have been forthright about specifying their preferred pronouns on their profile. It's a concrete way to assert gender and avoid potentially offensive or indelicate conversations. This evolution in user behavior is a reflection of current social issues that has obviously pushed the community platform to improve the editing options for profiles.

Announced on Tuesday, May 11 via Instagram's Creators account, the “pronouns” option allows users to display up to four pronouns in their description. “Starting today, we're giving people more ways to express themselves on Instagram: now, you can add your pronouns to your profile. You can add up to 4 pronouns, and can edit or remove them at any time,” reads the caption to a video introducing the option.

While Instagram offers users the possibility to publicly display their pronouns on its profile, users can also choose to share this information only with their followers. “Additionally, you can choose to display pronouns to only people who follow you!” the social network added.

The “Pronouns” category is accessible from the profile by clicking on “Edit Profile.” A field allows the account user to write the pronouns they want.

According to The Verge, Instagram said that this option is already available in “some countries” without specifying which ones. In the United States, some users have already announced that they have access to this new feature.

If a user who does not have access to this option wants to fill in their pronouns, they can either indicate it in their biography, or go through a form proposed by Instagram in which they can specify their pronouns and username.

As for Facebook, the parent company already offers the “Custom” option to users to choose their gender, which allows the user to indicate their gender and pronouns on their own, making the information public or not. ― ETX Studio