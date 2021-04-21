Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are coming soon to Malaysia (VIDEO)

At the time of writing, the Purple option is currently listed as coming soon on the Apple Malaysia online store. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― During today’s event, Apple has announced a new Purple colour option for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The new shade of colour for spring is coming to Malaysia very soon and it retains the same pricing as before.