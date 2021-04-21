Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are coming soon to Malaysia (VIDEO)

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― During today’s event, Apple has announced a new Purple colour option for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The new shade of colour for spring is coming to Malaysia very soon and it retains the same pricing as before.
To recap, below is the official Malaysian pricing for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini:
iPhone 12 mini
― 64GB ― RM3,399
― 128GB ― RM3,599
― 256GB ― RM4,099
iPhone 12
― 64GB ― RM3,899
― 128GB ― RM4,099
― 256GB ― RM4,599
The purple iPhone is available for pre-order starting this Friday, April 23 in first wave countries such as the US, Singapore and Australia with stocks available on April 30. At the time of writing, the Purple option is currently listed as coming soon on the Apple Malaysia online store.
The rest of the specs remain unchanged with a 5.4” Super Retina XDR display for the mini while the standard iPhone 12 gets a 6.1” Super Retina XDR display. Both are running on the Apple A14 Bionic chip and supports 5G connectivity.
The iPhone 12 series also comes with a dual 12MP camera setup for wide and ultra-wide, while the front gets a 12MP selfie shooter. As usual, both devices are shipped without a power adapter but you still get a USB-C to lightning cable in the box. ― SoyaCincau