Malaysia to get all iPhone 12 models including Pro Max and mini on Nov 13

Malaysia will get all four models of Apple’s new iPhone 12 series simultaneously on the November 13, 2020. — Picture by Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Apple’s new iPhone 12 series might took a bit longer to arrive but the good news is that Malaysia will get all four models simultaneously on the 13th November 2020. This includes the 5.4″ iPhone 12 mini, the 6.1″ iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and also the 6.7″ iPhone 12 Pro.

Both Celcom and Digi have confirmed that pre-orders for all models including the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from the 6th November at 9pm Malaysian Time. While countries such as Singapore, US, UK and Australia have gotten their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro earlier on the 23rd of October, it is worth noting that Malaysia will be among the first wave countries to get the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In most primary markets, Apple has adopted a staggered approach by releasing the two 6.1″ iPhone models first on the 16th October, while the 5.4″ mini and 6.7″ Pro Max are scheduled to be released 4 weeks later. This marks the first time, Malaysians are getting the latest top of the range iPhone model at the same time as Apple’s key markets.

Traditionally, Malaysians would need to wait for at least a month for the latest iPhone models to arrive. Last year, the entire iPhone 11 series lineup arrived a week after first wave countries which made it one of the fastest releases yet.

To recap, below are the official iPhone 12 pricing in Malaysia:

5.4″ iPhone 12 mini

64GB – RM3,399

128GB – RM3,599

256GB – RM4,099

6.1″ iPhone 12

64GB – RM3,899

128GB – RM4,099

256GB – RM4,599

6.1″ iPhone 12 Pro

128GB – RM4,899

256GB – RM5,399

512GB – RM6,299

6.7″ iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB – RM5,299

256GB – RM5,799

512GB – RM6,699

If you’re interested, pre-orders for all models will be available from 9.00pm on next Friday, 6th November. To find out what’s new, check out our iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcement post. For a quick rundown, here are 12 things you need to know. — SoyaCincau