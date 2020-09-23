K-pop is a major Twitter trend of the year with over 6 billion tweets

International K-pop fans are pretty active on Twitter. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 — Twitter has announced that 6.1 billion posts concerning K-pop have been shared on its platform during the past 12 months. A total of over 300 different topics concerning Korean pop music emerged this year (spanning many different bands).

Interesting fact: American internet users were the ones sharing most messages about K-pop, ahead of Japanese and even South Korean Twitter users.

Top 10 countries where #Kpop was most active:

1. USA

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Indonesia

5. The Philippines

6. Thailand

7. Brazil

8. Malaysia

9. Mexico

10. Argentina

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, BTS was the most talked about K-pop band worldwide, ahead of EXO and ATEEZ. — AFP-Relaxnews