Realme’s next smartphone will come with a huge 6,000mAh battery

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Most budget phone hunters would definitely look out for two things ― a big screen and a huge battery. Realme has been releasing smartphones with a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 5s, Realme 6i and most recently, the Realme C11. If that’s not enough, Realme has confirmed that it will be introducing a new smartphone that comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery.

Realme Indonesia Marketing Director Palson Yi has teased via Instagram that a new phone with a massive 6,000mAh battery is coming very soon. This would make it the largest battery capacity to be offered on a Realme device.

It isn’t clear which device is this but we are guessing that it could be a new option in the current Realme C lineup. It is likely that the device could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G-series processor to keep its price low.

A few months ago, a 6,000mAh Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery by Realme was spotted on TUV Rheinland’s database. Initially, it was speculated that it will be fitted on the Realme X3 but the X3 series devices came with a smaller 4,200mAh unit. Even the X50 Pro 5G uses a 4,200mAh capacity battery but it supports a faster 65W SuperDart charge.

The most recent phone they launched in Malaysia with a big battery is the Realme C11 that is priced at RM429. It runs on a Mediatek Helio G35 processor and comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

In the sub RM1,200 segment, the current popular option is the Galaxy M21 and M31 which both comes with a 6.4” Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The M21 is officially priced at RM899 while the M31 is listed for RM1,099.

In case you missed it, Energizer had introduced a phone last year that comes with a crazy 18,000mAh battery. It looks more like a power bank that doubles as a phone. Unfortunately, the device failed to reach its Indiegogo crowdfunding goal as it only achieved 1 per cent of its target. ― SoyaCincau