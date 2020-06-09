TikTok takes the lead as the highest trending tech topic in Google Search

https://www.bgr.in/news/xiaomi-redmi-note-9-pro-with-snapdragon-720g-goes-on-sale-at-12pm-price-starts-from-rs-13999-896639/ TikTok takes the lead as the most downloaded app in May 2020. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, June 9 — On a regular basis, Google compiles a list of which technology topics are being queried the most by its US users in its dedicated Search engine. Over the past 24 hours, TikTok and the fact that it was the most downloaded app in May 2020 took the lead.

Over the past 24 hours, mobile device news gained the most attention in Google Search’s trending tech topics.

TikTok • Quiz App Store

As reported recently by the mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world in May 2020; in fact, from January to March the application claimed this title, which was lost just in April when Zoom took the lead. The firm reported that the application generated US$95.7 million (RM409 million) in user spending and was downloaded 10.6 times more than it was in May of last year.

TikTok also topped the trending tech topics thanks to a quiz that divides users into one of two categories — Alt TikTok and Straight TikTok — based on how they utilise the app. The quiz can be found here.

Xiaomi Mi Band

Today, Xiaomi published a teaser image of the upcoming Mi Band 5 and confirmed a handful of its features, which include a SpO2 sensor, stress sensor and magnetic charging.

Autofill • Android • Google Chrome for Android

The latest version of Google Chrome for Android brings with it an updated Autofill interface. Instead of automatically selecting how fillable sections will be completed, Chrome will now give users a dropdown list of options.

Artificial brain • Massachusetts Institute of Technology • Artificial intelligence • Neuromorphic engineering • Memristor • Research • Synapse

Yesterday, Phys.org reported that engineers from MIT have “designed a ‘brain-on-a-chip,’ smaller than a piece of confetti, made from tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses.” Such a creation could lead to supercomputer computing power to be available in a portable fashion on mobile devices.

Xiaomi • Mobile phone

After launching for a limited time earlier this year due to the pandemic, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is going on sale in India again today according to BGR.in. The device will start at Rs 13,999, or about US$185. — AFP-Relaxnews