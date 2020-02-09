Five big Ubisoft games due by March 2021

'Gods and Monsters,' one of three named big budget 2020/21 releases from Ubisoft. — Picture courtesy of Ubisoft

PARIS, Feb 9 — Ubisoft executives have laid out a roadmap for the French-based company’s five big releases over the coming year.

Three are expected between October and December 2020, with the remaining two expected January to March 2021.

Action-adventure game Watch Dogs Legion is one of the three known quantities.

First revealed in June 2019 and delayed from an initial March 2020 launch, it’s set in London during a post-Brexit authoritarian dystopia.

Players are part of an underground resistance movement and recruit citizens from varied walks of life to their group.

Like Watch Dogs Legion, two other named 2020/21 releases were delayed from earlier launch dates.

Rainbow Six Quarantine, spun-off from 2015’s tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege, is a three-player co-operative shooter in which elite military operators are now facing off against a threat from mutated, parasitic alien beings.

Thirdly, Gods & Monsters has been enthusiastically received as a blend of Nintendo’s stupendously successful The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the Greek mythologies touched upon in Ubisoft’s own Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

Not mentioned during the February 6 financial call were two of Ubisoft’s most prominent action game franchises, Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry already suspected of being the roadmap’s two other unnamed titles.

Far Cry 5 was released in March 2018 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in October 2018.

Eleven games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise have been released since a 2007 debut.

Starting with 2012’s Far Cry 3, Ubisoft has adopted a policy of releasing a core game and then a spin-off or remix based on the work put into making its predecessor, most recently resulting in 2019’s Far Cry 5 revisitation Far Cry New Dawn.

Those Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed suspicions were bolstered when Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot ruled out Beyond Good and Evil 2 during the call’s investor Q&A session, while seafaring combat project Skull & Bones remains a possibility. — AFP-Relaxnews