NEW YORK, April 10 — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened an urgent meeting with bank executives on Tuesday to warn them about the cyber risks raised by Anthropic’s latest AI model, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.
The meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington aimed to ensure banks are aware of potential risks posed by Anthropic’s Mythos and similar models, and are taking steps to defend their systems, the report said on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. — Reuters