NEW YORK, April 10 — US Treasury ‌Secretary Scott Bessent and ​Federal Reserve Chair Jerome ‌Powell convened an urgent meeting ​with bank executives on Tuesday to warn ​them about the cyber risks raised by Anthropic’s latest AI model, Bloomberg ‌News reported, ⁠citing sources.

The ⁠meeting ⁠at the Treasury ⁠Department ⁠in Washington aimed to ensure banks ⁠are aware of potential risks posed by Anthropic’s Mythos and similar models, and ⁠are taking steps to defend their systems, the ⁠report said on Thursday.

Reuters ⁠could ⁠not immediately ​verify ​the report. — Reuters