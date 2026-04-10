KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Sonos has introduced two new speakers, the Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL, designed to make home audio feel more seamless, connected, and flexible as part of a system that grows with users over time.

A system that grows with you

The company said the new lineup reflects its focus on building an ecosystem where each new product strengthens the overall listening experience instead of replacing older devices.

“Much of consumer tech promises innovation, yet too often delivers isolation — new devices replacing old ones instead of building on what already works,” said Sonos chief executive officer Tom Conrad.

“We believe a great sound experience shouldn’t reset every time you add something new. It should get better,” he added, describing the products as simple on the surface but powered by a deeper system underneath.

The Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL, designed to make home audio feel more seamless, connected, and flexible.

Sonos Play: Built to move, built to last

Sonos Play is positioned as the brand’s most versatile speaker, delivering rich stereo sound for both home and portable use. It features up to 24 hours of battery life, an IP67 waterproof rating, a removable utility loop, and a built-in power bank that can charge devices, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor listening.

The speaker also allows users to group multiple units via Bluetooth when away from home by connecting to a phone and holding Play/Pause to sync up to three additional Sonos speakers. It includes Automatic Trueplay tuning that adjusts sound based on different environments, along with support for voice services, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and the Sonos app for integrated control.

Era 100 SL: A simpler start into Sonos

The Sonos Era 100 SL offers a more simplified entry into the Sonos system with a mic-free design while still delivering room-filling sound. It can be used as a standalone speaker or expanded into stereo pairing, multi-room audio, or home theatre setups over time.

“We believe the first speaker you bring home should sound complete on its own, and become even better as your Sonos system grows,” said Chris Kallai, vice-president of product creation at Sonos.

He said the two products offer different ways for users to build their listening experience depending on how they want to expand their home setup.

Sonos Play is priced at RM1,899 while the Era 100 SL is priced at RM1,199. Both are available for pre-order via tcacoustic.asia, the Sonos Concept Store at The Starhill.

Built for modern listening habits

Both speakers support more than 100 streaming services and work across WiFi and Bluetooth, with a system designed to evolve through continuous updates and improved compatibility so users can expand their setup rather than replace it.

The company also noted that both speakers are tuned with input from the Sonos Soundboard, a group of music and film industry professionals focused on maintaining sound accuracy to the artist’s intent.

Sonos Play is priced at RM1,899 while the Era 100 SL is priced at RM1,199. Both are available for pre-order via tcacoustic.asia, the Sonos Concept Store at The Starhill, Sonos Malaysia’s official Lazada store and selected retail partners, with availability in Malaysia starting April 7, 2026.