Apple to host December event to ‘honour' apps and games

NEW YORK, Nov 17 — Apple sent out invitations to a special event dedicated to the brand’s favorite apps and games and their creators.

CNBC reported yesterday that Apple has announced a special press event dedicated to “honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019.” It will take place on December 2 in New York City.

Though Apple has previously distributed press releases each year outlining their favorite and most popular mobile, tablet, and desktop apps, these publications were never accompanied by an awards ceremony like the one which is take place in just a few weeks.

2018’s Best Apps of the Year included Procreate Pocket, Donut County, and Froggipedia.

Apple is not expected to release any new products at the event.

The special event will take place on December 2 in NYC at 4pm ET. — AFP-Relaxnews