SEOUL, Dec 4 — Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday hinted at a new Exynos application processor (AP) widely expected to power the upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean tech giant uploaded a clip titled “The next Exynos” on YouTube, featuring the Exynos 2600. Exynos is the company’s proprietary mobile chipset.

APs, often described as the brains of mobile devices, handle the core computing tasks that run operating systems and applications.

Industry sources said Samsung Electronics began commercial production of the Exynos 2600 last month, making it the first AP manufactured using the 2-nanometer process technology.

While Samsung Electronics has not yet provided additional details, the new AP is expected to feature a more powerful neural processing unit, which plays a key role in artificial intelligence (AI) functions.

Compared with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the new Exynos is expected to deliver a 30 per cent improvement in NPU performance and a 29 per cent gain in graphics processing capability, the sources said. — Bernama-Yonhap