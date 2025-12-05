PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — During Proton’s Tech Showcase, the national carmaker has also highlighted its digital and connected automotive technologies. With vehicles now being part of the connected ecosystem, Proton has also showcased a new wearable feature that’s expected to be rolled out soon.

Instead of coming out with their own proprietary smartwatch, Proton’s digital connectivity arm, ACO Tech, has introduced its Proton App in collaboration with Huawei.

Soon, you can monitor and control certain features of your Proton vehicle directly from your wrist.

From the new Proton app, you can use it to unlock/lock doors and to open the the boot.

If you want to locate your vehicle, you can view the current location and even turn on the horn and light. The app even lets you view other details including your current mileage and fuel consumption.

In addition, the app even lets you start or off the engine, turn on the air conditioner along with temperature settings. You can even control the power windows and set how much you want it to wind up or down.

At the time of writing, there’s no official release date for the app. What’s confirmed at the moment is that the app is compatible for the Proton X50, X70, X90 and S70.

In terms of device compatibility, the Proton app is supported on the Huawei Watch 4, Huawei Watch 5 and the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2.

At the moment, the Huawei Watch 5 is going from RM1,499, while the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 is priced from RM3,499.

Another thing to note is that the Proton app also requires eSIM connectivity on the Huawei smartwatch.

If you’re interested to check out the Proton app and other tech showcases including the Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV, you can drop by Proton CoE in Shah Alam this weekend from December 5-7, 2025. — SoyaCincau