BANGKOK, Dec 6 — When floodwaters swept through Hat Yai in Thailand’s Songkhla province in November, submerging streets and leaving residents stranded, Malaysian volunteers crossed the border not as tourists but as first responders answering a call for help.

They were from several Penang-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that were involved in evacuating Malaysians affected by the floods in Hat Yai and the surrounding districts.

A total of 6,222 Malaysians stranded by severe flooding were rescued.

However, as the situation has since improved and floodwaters have receded, many volunteers have decided to remain in Thailand to assist local authorities in the post-flood recovery effort.

Armed with more than 20 rescue pick-up vehicles, medical kits and dry food supplies, Ng Keok Seng, a volunteer from the Bukit Mertajam Voluntary Safety Association, said he and other volunteers entered Hat Yai on November 23, determined to rescue Malaysians stranded by the disaster.

“Our initial plan was to rescue all Malaysians stranded in Hat Yai, and we even allocated two buses to send them back to Butterworth and Bukit Mertajam,” he told Bernama yesterday when contacted.

Ng, who hails from Bukit Mertajam, said that now the evacuation mission has been completed — with the support of the Thai people — the volunteers want to “return the favour” by helping Thailand in its recovery operations.

“Since early this month, after the floodwaters receded, we stayed on. Some volunteers even cross the border daily just to help the Thai people and authorities with cleaning and rebuilding,” he said.

He added that more than 50 volunteers from eight Penang-based associations have committed to staying on to help distribute food, clothing and daily necessities.

Besides the Bukit Mertajam Voluntary Safety Association, other volunteers are from Berapit Volunteer Firefighter Association, Juru Volunteer Firefighter Association, Blue Sky Rescue Malaysia, CERT Georgetown, Pekan Bukit Mertajam Volunteer Firefighter Association, International Association for Human Values and Kawasan Kampung Cross Street Volunteer Firefighter Association.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, commended the efforts of the Penang volunteers.

He said their contributions are always welcome and appreciated, especially during a time when the Thai people are in need.

“I am happy that Malaysians continue to provide assistance and remain here to help the Thai people. The Thais have always been kind to everyone, and at this moment they truly need support…it is good that our volunteers are staying on to help them,” he added.

He said the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate General in Songkhla will continue to assist Malaysians in Thailand in any way necessary.

Hat Yai is one of the most popular short-haul travel destinations for Malaysians, with more than 3.5 million Malaysians visiting southern Thailand last year.

The large number of Malaysian tourists in the area heightened the urgency of the evacuation mission, requiring close coordination between Malaysian missions, Thai authorities and volunteer groups.

According to Thai authorities, severe floods in southern Thailand have claimed more than 145 lives and affected about 3.54 million people. — Bernama