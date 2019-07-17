A look at the soon-to-be-released Xiaomi Mi A3’s full hardware details

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is running on a Snapdragon 665 processor that’s based on a more efficient 11nm process. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― The Xiaomi Mi A3 will be introduced tomorrow but we managed to get our hands on a unit thanks to retailer Mobile2Go. This is Xiaomi’s new Android One powered smartphone which will succeed last year’s Mi A2.

Overall, the device is similar to Xiaomi’s CC9e that was launched in China. It comes with a 6.088” AMOLED display which pushes a modest HD+ resolution. The display has a tiny notch at the top and it also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As revealed recently, the Mi A3 is running on a Snapdragon 665 processor that’s based on a more efficient 11nm process. The unit which we have is a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and it also supports microSD card expansion via a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

In the imaging department, the Mi A3 comes with a 32MP front camera, while the rear gets an AI-assisted triple-camera setup. It has a main 48MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Mi A3 gets a large 4,030mAh battery that supports USB-C charging. On the box, it says it supports 18W fast charging but the device is bundled with a standard 10W charging brick out of the box. For audio enthusiasts, you’ll be happy to know that the Mi A3 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi A3 that we have at hand is a “Kind of Grey” version, which sounds very similar to Google’s Pixel series. Since this is an Android One device, you’re getting a stock Android experience instead of MIUI. At the time of writing, the device is running on Android 9.0 Pie with the June 2019 security update.

Probably the biggest disappointment is the HD+ screen since the previous Mi A1 and Mi A2 came with a Full HD resolution. We hope Xiaomi will introduce a higher spec “Mi A3 Pro” model that offers a better display and better processor.

The Mi A3 is expected to be launched in Spain tomorrow, followed by France on Thursday. Stay tuned to us as we will be releasing an unboxing video.

If you’re interested, you can purchase the Mi A3 from Mobile2Go. It’s currently going for RM1,098 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it’s available in either Blue or Black. Do note that this is an import set and it should be priced lower in Malaysia when it’s officially available here. ― SoyaCincau