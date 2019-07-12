Google pays tribute on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission

A look back at the Apollo 11 mission on Google Arts and Culture. — Picture courtesy of Google via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 — On the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, Google is making available little-known information about the Apollo 11 mission, which set off from Cape Canaveral in the US on July 16, 1969 and enabled Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to become the first people to walk on the surface of the moon.

The Google Arts & Culture platform has created 40 new Apollo 11 exhibits produced in collaboration with Nasa and the US’s national archives.

The exhibits include Nasa’s month-by-month guide from January to June 1969, and a look behind the scenes at the organisation of this iconic event. Thanks to a huge number of videos and photos, the whole mission can be relived in the tiniest detail.

Twenty new stories about Apollo 11 will be made available via the search engine and will appear on Google’s Apollo 11 Knowledge Panel.

In addition, Google users with an Augmented Reality-enabled device will be able to enjoy an AR view of the Apollo 11 command module in 3D thanks to new technology unveiled at the last Google I/O conference.

Find out more about Apollo mission 11 on Google Arts & Culture here. — AFP-Relaxnews